Clair Albert Mansberger
Newberry Twp - Clair Albert Mansberger, age 91, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 9:20 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Alice E. (Stermer) Mansberger.
Born August 2, 1928 in York Haven, a son of the late Charles A. and Catherine L. (Bupp) Mansberger, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from Shipley Energy after 22 years of employment, and loved farming, growing crops and raising animals. He was also a sprint car racing fan.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, Mr. Mansberger is survived by six children, Virginia M. Moats, and her husband Randall, of York Haven, Daniel A. Mansberger, and his wife Deborah, of York Haven, Roger A. Mansberger, and his wife Ann, of York Haven, Barbara L. Loveland of Manchester, David J. Mansberger, and his wife Debbie, of Georgia, and Russell A. Mansberger, and his wife Kathy, of York Haven; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Mansberger, and his wife Kay, of Red Lion. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Ivan Mansberger; and four sisters, Marian Caldwell, Myrtle Mitzel, Melba Ort, and Marie Strong.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Laura Bair officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Monday and 9-10:00 AM Tuesday. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown, with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020