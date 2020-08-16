Clair B. Zinn
York - Clair B. Zinn, 91, entered into rest at 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services York North. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Meiler) Zinn. The couple celebrated 36 years of marriage on November 22, 2019.
Born March 30, 1929 in Dover Township, Clair was the son of the late Allen and Sarah (Bentzel) Zinn.
He graduated from Dover High School.
Clair served his country in the National Guard during the Korean War.
Clair was the owner and operator of Zinny's Wheel Alignment. He previously worked at Cook's in Weigelstown and M&R Smith Chevrolet as a mechanic. After Clair sold his business, he worked for York County where he took care of the inspections and licenses for county parks.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover, West Manchester Township Farmers and Sportsman Association, Dover Fish & Game, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, Central Penn Antique Arms Association, National Rifle Association, Letter Kenny Rod & Gun Club, VFW and Prince Athletic Association.
Clair was an accomplished sportsman, trap and skeet shooter, also an avid flounder fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed golf and golfed regularly at Grandview with the Geritol Group.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sonia Bittle and husband, Eugene of York; a son, Scott Zinn and wife, Polly of East Berlin; a step-daughter, Tara Horton and husband, Jon of Virginia Beach,VA; and two grandsons, Ryan and Ethan Horton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evadel Kauffman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service for Clair at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001.
Thank you to his special weekly visitor, Tammy, his hospice nurse who visited Clair when his family no longer could. And thanks to Manor Care staff and Clair's nurses, we are grateful for the care you gave Clair and the support to his family.
