Clair E. Anderson
Newberry Twp. - Clair E. Anderson, age 85, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 10:47 AM, Friday, April 10, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Mary E. (Ort) Anderson.
Born July 12, 1934 in Newberry Township, he was a son of the late James and Mary (Moul) Anderson. He retired from York container after 42 years of employment, and was a member of the Starview Sportmen's Association and the Winross Club of America. He enjoyed toy collecting, gardening, and spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Mr. Anderson is survived by four sons, Stephen Anderson of York Haven, Craig Anderson, and his wife Wanda Fisher, of Etters, Jeffery Anderson, and his wife Carol, of York, and Mark Anderson, and his wife Tina, of Lewisberry; five grandchildren; three step grandchildren; six great grandchildren, with another expected; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020