Clair E. Doll, Sr.
York - Clair Eugene Doll, Sr., age 91, died peacefully at his home on the 27th of May.
Clair is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Catherine Doll and his children, Michael Doll, Linda Whisler and Clair Doll, Jr. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Doll and Alice (Ruth) Doll Messersmith, his son Brian Doll, his sister Dorothy Gladfelter, his brother Spurgeon Doll and his stepbrother Mervin Messersmith.
Clair is a veteran of World War II where he trained and was preparing for deployment when the war ended. He received the World War II Victory Ribbon. He is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident growing up in the York area and eventually planting roots and retiring in Hallam Township. Clair was a self-made man; working and retiring from Teledyne McKay to owning and operating his own construction company. He, with the help of his family, built many homes that are still lived in today located in the Shiloh and Hallam areas.
He was an avid fisherman, who took his family on yearly vacations to Chincoteague, VA. He was happiest out on the water with people he loved. He was also competitive; if you were catching fish from your side of the boat you bet, he would make his way to your spot to try to catch that fish before you. In addition to fishing, he was also enjoyed tinkering and repairing cars, lawn equipment, boats and anything else he could get his hands on. Often, he would either give the fixed item away or sell it. He was known to give forgotten and discarded items new life.
On June 5th, 2019, a visitation and funeral service will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Gladfelter Funeral Home located on 822 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Clair will be honored by the York County Veteran's Honor Guard at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Veterans Helping Hands at 412 W. King Street, York, PA 17401. Donations can be made by completing the donation form at www.veteranshelpinghand.com or calling 717-900-4742.Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019