Clair E. Hollerbush
Clair E. Hollerbush

York - Clair E. Hollerbush, 73, entered into rest at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Helen L. (Troup) Hollerbush. The couple celebrated 37 years of marriage on January 30, 2020.

Born December 28, 1946 in York, Clair was a son of Betty J. (Shaffer) Ruppert of Dover and the late Clair Hollerbush and step-son of the late Ralph L. Ruppert and Ellen Hollerbush.

He graduated from Dover High School and retired from KBA Motter Printing Press where he worked as a machinist.

He enjoyed playing cards, planting flowers, being with friends/family and most of all spending time with his kids and grandkids. Clair was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and Baltimore Orioles fan.

In addition to his wife and mother, Clair is survived by two daughters, Angel and husband Tom and Chris and husband, Mike; three sons, Brian and wife, Tanya, Steven and Mark; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Brady, Bradley, Brianna, Presley, Brandy, Cassidy and Sara; a sister, Diana and husband Dan; and his beloved pets, his dog, Baxter and cat, Pip. In addition to his father and step-parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Hollerbush.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clair's viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way Lancaster, PA 17603.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
