Clair E. Meyer Obituary
Clair E. Meyer

Dover Twp - Clair E. Meyer, age 86, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 9:00 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Providence Place. He was the husband of the late Nancy M. (Strausser) Meyer.

Born April 30, 1933 in Thomasville, a son of the late Raymond and Miriam (Brandt) Meyer, he retired from MetEd where he worked as the Business Office Manager for 33 years. Mr. Meyer was an Army Veteran during the Korean War and was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester.

Mr. Meyer is survived by two daughters, Beth A. Grecco, and her husband Tom of Butler, and Alexandra S. Meyer of York; a sister, Roma J. Schriver of Manchester; and two brothers, Dean Meyer of York New Salem and Carl Meyer of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Scott; and two brothers, Glenn Meyer and Ray Meyer.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 Saturday, November 9, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with his Visitation Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller, officiating. Viewing will be 3-4:00 PM. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
