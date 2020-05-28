Clair G. Lloyd
1936 - 2020
Clair G. Lloyd

West Donegal Twp. - Clair G. Lloyd, age 83, of West Donegal Township, Elizabethtown, formerly of Jefferson, died at 4:10 PM Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Elizabethtown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy L. (Williams) Lloyd.

Born July 29, 1936 in North Hopewell Township, a son of the late Gordon and Mary (Anderson) Lloyd, he had worked as a mason and plasterer tender.

Mr. Lloyd is survived by four brothers, Barry Lloyd of Florida and Felton, Randy Lloyd of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dale Lloyd of York, and Larry Lloyd of Winterstown.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jefferson Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jefferson Cemetery
