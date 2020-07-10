Clair H. BeersYORK - Clair H. Beers, 79, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Jean May (Hollen) Beers.Mr. Beers was born in Flinton, on December 16, 1940, son of the late Clair J. Beers and Leona (Keith) Beers.He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.Clair was employed as a welder for BMY (United Defense), York.He was a member of Pinchot Park Assembly of God Church, Wellsville.Clair enjoyed going to the beach in Ocean City, Md, Phillies and Revolution Baseball. He loved fishing with his pastor, Rev. Harry Buhrman.In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Vicki J. Garcia and her husband, Angel of York; two granddaughters, Ericka V. and Aminta G. Garcia both of York, a sister, Mary Hollen of Fallentimber, PA and several nieces and nephews.Viewings are scheduled for Monday, July 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 14th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinchot Park Assembly of God Church, 2755 Rosstown Rd., Wellsville. The funeral service will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Officiating will be his pastor, Rev. Harry Buhrman. Burial will be private in Beaver Valley Cemetery, Flinton, PA.