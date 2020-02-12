|
|
Clair H. Smeltzer, Jr.
Windsor - Clair H. Smeltzer, Jr., 79, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Joann L. (Frey) Smeltzer to whom he was married for 59 years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2185 Windsor Rd., Windsor with Reverend Harold "Butch" E. Snyder and Reverend Dr. Ed Zeiders officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Born on April 11, 1940 in Red Lion, he was a son of the late Clair H. and Evelyn (Frey) Smeltzer, Sr. Clair was a woodworker who worked for Red Lion Cabinet Co., York Casket and Keener Kitchen over the years until his retirement.
Mr. Smeltzer was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church for 60 years. He enjoyed tinkering, woodworking and loved to travel with his wife.
Along with his wife, Joann, Clair is survived by his son, Mark A. Smeltzer and his wife, Florence of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Michelle Chapman and her husband, Corey of Indianapolis, IN and Sally Ann Kling of Red Lion; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline B. Smeltzer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2185 Windsor Rd., Windsor, PA 17366.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020