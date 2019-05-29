Clair J. Bange



Hanover - Clair J. Bange, 97, formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Brethren Home Nursing Center. Clair was the loving husband of the late Margaret R. (Forry) Bange with whom he shared 69 years of marriage until her passing on October 24, 2013.



Born October 25, 1921, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Ralph H. and Elsie M. (Hershey) Bange.



Clair was a member of Stony Brook Mennonite Church, York, PA. He was the former owner and operator of SWAM Electric from 1959 to 1990.



Clair was involved in the community, having been a member of the Rotary Club, former board member of the Hanover Red Cross and Hanover YMCA, on the Hanover Borough Zoning and Planning Commission, a member of the Christian Businessmen's Association, Industrial Management Club, and Youth For Christ.



Clair enjoyed making many new friends with people he did not know previously, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.



Clair is survived by two sons, Clair J. Bange, Jr. and wife, Peggy of Spring Grove, and Glenn E. Bange and wife, Doris of Hanover; four grandchildren, Carla Long and husband Brian, Melissa Garber, Matthew Bange, and Gary Bange; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan M. Bange, and a stillborn baby boy, three brothers, Aaron N. Bange, Raymond E. Bange, and Rev. R. Norman Bange, and one sister, Marie C. Kline.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Clair's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Nicarry Meeting House at the Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA, with his pastor, the Rev. Carlton Stambaugh officiating. As per Clair's wishes, there will be no public viewing. However, the family will receive friends and share memories from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 10 -11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Meeting House.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Clair may be made to the Hanover Gideon Grange #2010, P.O. Box 675, Hanover, PA 17331.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary