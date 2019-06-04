|
Clair R. Mellinger
Felton - Clair R. Mellinger, 86 of Felton passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Manor Care - Dallastown. He was the loving companion of 55 years to Betty J. Breneman.
Mr. Mellinger was born in Felton on April 28, 1933 and was the son of the late Alvin G. and Lydia M. (Dise) Mellinger.
Clair was a lifelong farmer on his family's farm in Felton. He enjoyed listening to country music and attending country western shows.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by two brothers, Donald E. Mellinger and Alvin G. Mellinger. He is also survived by his companion's children, Tim K. Breneman, Rickey Breneman, Randy Breneman, Beverly Breneman, and Denny Breneman, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 6th at Round Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7362 Church Rd., Felton, PA 17322.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
To share memories with the family please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019