Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Clair R. Spangler, Jr.

ELIZABETHTOWN - Clair R. Spangler, Jr., 86, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Mummert) Spangler to whom he was married for 64 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd, York with his pastor, the Rev. Paul D. Guiliano officiating. A viewing will be from 9-10:30AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Born December 16, 1932 in Pleasureville, York County, he was a son of the late Clair R. Spangler, Sr., and Lillian D. (Mitzel) Spangler. He was a 1950 graduate of York High School and attended York Junior College.

He was employed with Kinsley Construction Inc., for 35 years as Operations Supervisor and Project Manager until his retirement in 1998.

A United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the "Seabees". He was a member and past Worshipful Master (1986) of the Free and Accepted Masons Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge No. 451 and a member and past Grand Royal Patron of PA (2008) of the Order of the Amaranth. A member of the American Legion-Post 403, he was also a member of Paradise (Holtzschwamm) ECC and a past member of the Zembo Highlander's Bagpipe Unit. He loved sailing the Chesapeake Bay in his 24ft Catalina Sail Boat, was a talented photographer and a fan of the Phillies and Eagles.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Spangler is survived by a daughter-in-law, Diana Spangler; two step grandchildren, Corey Heindel and George Lepley, Jr; one step great grandson Gage Lepley, one niece, Karla Spangler, two brother-in-laws, Tim and Reg Mummert and other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Craig Spangler; a daughter, Constance Spangler-Heindel; his brother, LeRoy Spangler; niece, Cindy Spangler; step great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lepley; mother-in-law, Miriam Mummert; great niece, Sarah Akin.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Amaranth Diabetes Research Foundation, C/O Mrs. Kimberly Webster, 2173 Mercer West Middlesex Rd, West Middlesex, Pa 16159-0321.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019
