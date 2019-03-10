|
Clair W. Ahrens
York - Clair W. Ahrens, 92, of York Twp. passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of the late May I. (Bentz) Ahrens.
Clair was born on February 13, 1927 in York. He was the oldest of five children of the late David M. and Florence E. (Senft) Ahrens.
He worked for Wolf Supply in York and then was a paint mixer for Tad's Hardware in Myrtle Beach for 13 years. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church.
He was in the US Naval Reserves during WWII.
The viewing will be held from 10-10:45am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave York. The service will begin at 10:45am at the funeral home with Mr. James Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Clair is survived by three daughters: Pamela Rice of York, Judy McLaughlin of Sebastian, FL, and Frances King of Falls Church, VA; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St., York, PA 17402 or to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019