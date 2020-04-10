|
Claire M. Tesno, 86, of Littlestown, died Thursday, April 9, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the widow of Donald F. Tesno who died Sept 4, 2014. Claire was born January 20, 1934 in New Jersey. She was a Butler Township High School graduate of Ashland, PA and obtained her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Penn State University and another Bachelor's degree in Education from Mansfield University. She had pursued additional higher education from Penn State. Claire held many different occupations. She had worked in a sewing factory, optician's office and was a retired Home Economics teacher from Northeastern School District in Manchester, PA.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea T. Clise & J. Christopher of Westminster; her daughter-in-law, Neslihan Tesno of Conroe, TX; her four grandchildren: Trey W. and Katherine A. Tesno, Alexandrea D. Clise and Justin T. Tesno and her two great grandchildren, Isaiah W. and William D. Tesno. Claire was predeceased by her son, William L. Tesno. She was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, where she was very active. Claire was involved with United Methodist Women, attended Zumba classes held at church and was a Stephen minister helping with grieving families.
Due to COVID-19 services are private with her minister Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Claire's name may be sent to her church @ 50 E. King St., Littlestown PA 17340. Online condolences may be share on www.littlesfh.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020