Clara A. Burda
Clara A. Burda

York - Clara A. (Ciesielczyk) Burda,94, entered into rest on Friday morning October 30, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Burda.

She was born April 29, 1926 in Chicago, Ill. The daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Bubulka) Ciesielczyk.

Clara had worked at various companies as a secretary for many years. She volunteered for various Catholic Schools, Senior Centers and Hospitals in Texas. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in York.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Lynn McGuinness of York, three grandsons: Christopher McGuinness, Bryan McGuinness and wife Abbey, Michael McGuinness, and a brother, Raymond Ciesel of Illinois. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Burda, and nine brothers and sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM on Friday November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Church-Chapel 2935 Kingston Rd. in York. Burial will be private.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
