Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Alice Adams


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Alice Adams Obituary
Clara Alice Adams

York, PA - Clara Alice Murray Adams, 88, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Rest Haven-York.

She was the wife of the late George "Junior" W. Adams who preceded her in death in 2005.

Clara was born in Kingsport, TN on July 8, 1931, daughter of the late App and Grace (Gardner) Murray.

Clara was a homemaker. She was a member of the former Seven Valleys Baptist Church. She enjoyed to cook and bake for church socials.

Clara is survived by two daughters, Ann Dorsey and her husband, Larry of York and Vicki Hamme and her husband, Greg of York; five grandchildren, Krystal Thomas and her partner, Martin Cathcart of Dover, Kim Auman-DiGiovanni of Dover, Kori Auman-Krebs and her husband, Michael of York, Eric Duncan of Dover, and Lisa Prickitt-Kline of UP-MI; nine great grandchildren, Kyle, Kylie, Madison, Kei, Tyler, Shawnee, Shae, Riley, and Aidan; three great great grandchildren, Kaylor, Destinee, and Audrey; two brothers, Jimmy Murray and his wife, Nancy and Donald Murray and his wife, Phyllis. She was preceded in death by six siblings, James Murray, J.D. Murray, Evelyn Mullins, Callie Crawford, Georgia Purkey, and Robert Murray.

A viewing for Clara will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Central PA/Ladybug Team and Rest Haven for the excellent care given to Clara during her time with them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now