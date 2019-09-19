|
Clara Alice Adams
York, PA - Clara Alice Murray Adams, 88, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Rest Haven-York.
She was the wife of the late George "Junior" W. Adams who preceded her in death in 2005.
Clara was born in Kingsport, TN on July 8, 1931, daughter of the late App and Grace (Gardner) Murray.
Clara was a homemaker. She was a member of the former Seven Valleys Baptist Church. She enjoyed to cook and bake for church socials.
Clara is survived by two daughters, Ann Dorsey and her husband, Larry of York and Vicki Hamme and her husband, Greg of York; five grandchildren, Krystal Thomas and her partner, Martin Cathcart of Dover, Kim Auman-DiGiovanni of Dover, Kori Auman-Krebs and her husband, Michael of York, Eric Duncan of Dover, and Lisa Prickitt-Kline of UP-MI; nine great grandchildren, Kyle, Kylie, Madison, Kei, Tyler, Shawnee, Shae, Riley, and Aidan; three great great grandchildren, Kaylor, Destinee, and Audrey; two brothers, Jimmy Murray and his wife, Nancy and Donald Murray and his wife, Phyllis. She was preceded in death by six siblings, James Murray, J.D. Murray, Evelyn Mullins, Callie Crawford, Georgia Purkey, and Robert Murray.
A viewing for Clara will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central PA/Ladybug Team and Rest Haven for the excellent care given to Clara during her time with them.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019