Clara C.E. PalmerYork - Clara C.E. Palmer, 100, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late L. Charles Palmer.Born in Winnipeg, Canada, Clara was the daughter of the late Otto and Elsa (Hille) Miesterfield. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. She was a superior seamstress making doll clothing and wedding dresses, knitting, and crocheting. Clara had worked for Dentsply and retired from the Yorktowne Hotel. She supported R.O.B.B.I. (Residents Opposed to Black Bridge Incinerator)The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York with Pastor, William Flagler officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. All guests attending are asked to come with a mask on and to practice social distancing.Mrs. Palmer is survived by her daughter, Charlotte A. Palmer of Big Pine Key, FL; two sons, David C. Palmer and companion, Diane Shull and Thomas K. Palmer and wife, Carol all of York; one granddaughter, Emily Warnick; two great grandchildren, Isaac and Ona Warnick; two sisters, Miriam Swartz and Gertrude Barnhill, both of York. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Palmer, her brother, Frederick Miesterfield and one sister, Dora Moul.