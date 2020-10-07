1/1
Clara C.e. Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara C.E. Palmer

York - Clara C.E. Palmer, 100, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late L. Charles Palmer.

Born in Winnipeg, Canada, Clara was the daughter of the late Otto and Elsa (Hille) Miesterfield. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. She was a superior seamstress making doll clothing and wedding dresses, knitting, and crocheting. Clara had worked for Dentsply and retired from the Yorktowne Hotel. She supported R.O.B.B.I. (Residents Opposed to Black Bridge Incinerator)

The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York with Pastor, William Flagler officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. All guests attending are asked to come with a mask on and to practice social distancing.

Mrs. Palmer is survived by her daughter, Charlotte A. Palmer of Big Pine Key, FL; two sons, David C. Palmer and companion, Diane Shull and Thomas K. Palmer and wife, Carol all of York; one granddaughter, Emily Warnick; two great grandchildren, Isaac and Ona Warnick; two sisters, Miriam Swartz and Gertrude Barnhill, both of York. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Palmer, her brother, Frederick Miesterfield and one sister, Dora Moul.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved