Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem U.C.C.
2705 W. Canal Rd.
Dover, PA
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Clara H. Livingston


1918 - 2019
Clara H. Livingston Obituary
Clara H. Livingston

DOVER - Clara H. Livingston, 100, entered into rest at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late William J. Livingston.

Born December 6, 1918 in Dover, Clara was a daughter of the late Samuel and Annie R. (Lichty) Krone.

She was a homemaker and also worked as a housekeeper for 14 years. Clara loved flower and vegetable gardening. She also enjoyed quilting.

Clara was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Dover where she was a member of the choir for over 50 years and a Sunday school teacher.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph E. Krone, Stuart S. Krone and Ray E. Krone; and a sister, Martha Smith.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clara's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Ruthann Seibert. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 10, 2019
