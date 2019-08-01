|
Clara J. Jewell
York - Clara J. Jewell, age 89, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019. She was born October 15, 1929 in York, PA to Robert and Mary Pfeiffer. She was married to Charles P. Jewell.
Clara served her Lord and Saviour her entire life. She was a shining example of what a mother, wife, friend and Christian aspires to be. She will be sorely missed but be assured she is where she wanted to be, with God and her family in heaven.
Clara is survived by her sister, Janet Wildasin and her husband, Larry. She is the loving mother of Robin Crone of Lewisberry, Joseph Marks of Harrisburg, Jesse Marks of Tulsa,OK, Mary Jane Presutti of Deltona, FL, and Rodney Jewell of York. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Marks, Sr., her son Edward Marks, and her daughter Nancy Saylor.
She was so proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private celebration of life for Clara will be held at the families request.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019