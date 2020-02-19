Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Clara M. Crane


1927 - 2020
Clara M. Crane Obituary
Clara M. Crane

Dover - Clara M. Crane, 92, entered into rest at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Walter L. "Pap" Crane.

Born March 14, 1927 in Port Royal, Clara was the daughter of the late Jonas and Anna (Moore) Williams.

She had 15 years of service at American Chain & Cable in York where she was a bar cutter.

Clara was a member of South End Democratic Club, Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and Heritage Senior Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Barry L. Crane and wife, Sherry of Dover; two grandchildren, Brad Crane and wife, Amy and Tina Blessing and husband, Andy; and two great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Cierra Crane.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Clara's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be Chaplain Larry Roscoe of Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Heritage Senior Center, 3700-4 Davidsburg Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
