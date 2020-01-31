|
Clarence C. "Mike" Shaeffer
Marietta - Clarence C. "Mike" Shaeffer, age 90, of Marietta, formerly of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Columbia on July 12, 1929, the son of the late Clarence F. and Iva L. (Lowe) Shaeffer. Mike was the loving husband of the late Carol J. (Gerfin) Shaeffer who preceded him in death on May 26, 2006.
Mike was a US Army Veteran having served in the 1st Battalion 508th Airborne Infantry. He went on to work for the Grinnell Corporation in Columbia and later as a die setter for Caterpillar, Inc. of York, from where he retired after many years of service. Mike enjoyed woodworking, and was well known for the authentic scaled models of the fire engines and trucks he created. He also enjoyed making stained glass and restoring his "Great Gatsby" car.
Mike is survived by his daughters Mata A. Stroup, and her husband David of Marietta, Deborah A. Zercher, and her husband Wayne of Columbia, his granddaughter Mandy L. Overmiller, and her husband Eric of Mount Wolf, and his great-grandson Austin Kling. The last of his immediate family, Mike was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
In keeping with Mike's wishes, there will be no formal services. Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020