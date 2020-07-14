Clarence D. Husson, Jr.York - Clarence D. Husson, Jr., 91, of York died July 10, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rebecca Ann (Lindell) Husson of York and the late June L. (McCleary) Husson.Born March 1, 1929 in York, he was the son of the late Anetta (Keefer) and Clarence D. Husson, Sr.Clarence served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII.He retired as a Plant Manager from Caterpillar, Inc. following 25 years of employment.Clarence was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and attended F&M College. He enjoyed playing golf and cards and going for drives in the car.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Vicki L. Dettinger; son, Van Scott and his wife, Elena Husson of Bowie, MD; step daughter, Gina Hosier of Red Lion; 5 grandchildren, Noah, Christian, Katia, Gage, and Hunter; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 5 sisters.Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Entombment will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA 17402.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.