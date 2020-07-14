1/1
Clarence D. Husson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence D. Husson, Jr.

York - Clarence D. Husson, Jr., 91, of York died July 10, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rebecca Ann (Lindell) Husson of York and the late June L. (McCleary) Husson.

Born March 1, 1929 in York, he was the son of the late Anetta (Keefer) and Clarence D. Husson, Sr.

Clarence served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII.

He retired as a Plant Manager from Caterpillar, Inc. following 25 years of employment.

Clarence was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and attended F&M College. He enjoyed playing golf and cards and going for drives in the car.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Vicki L. Dettinger; son, Van Scott and his wife, Elena Husson of Bowie, MD; step daughter, Gina Hosier of Red Lion; 5 grandchildren, Noah, Christian, Katia, Gage, and Hunter; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 5 sisters.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Entombment will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved