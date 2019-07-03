|
Clarence Ellis
DALLASTOWN - Clarence E. "Gene" Ellis, 75 passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Doris E. Ellis. The couple celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on August 7, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. Viewing will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-10 a.m. both at the funeral home. Tim Ellis (nephew of Gene) will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with full military honors by Dallastown American Legion.
Gene was born in Chanceford Township on February 19, 1944, a son of Walter and Nettie (Anderson) Ellis. He retired after 32 years of service from York International.
Gene was a member of Dallastown American Legion, Red Lion VFW, and formerly a member of New Bridgeville Fire Company. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed going to the mountains, puzzles, and painting. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam war and was awarded two bronze stars.
Along with his wife, Gene leaves a son, Wesley E. Ellis of Dallastown; a daughter, Diane M. Reed and her husband, Alan of Dallastown; five grandchildren, Grace, Shaunna, Christy, Isabelle, and Hunter; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Ana, Thomas, and Bentley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Trabert, and Joe and two sisters, Charmaine Grim, Ferne Druck, and a baby sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 3, 2019