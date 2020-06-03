Clarence "Cork" L. Robinson



Clarence "Cork" L Robinson 78 of Felton, Pa went home to be with The Lord on May 2 2020. He was a member of Red Lion Bible Church. Born July 21 1941 he was the son of the late Clair and Helen Robinson of Red Lion. He was preceded into death by his wife Gail Elaine Keener Robinson, a son William Robinson, and his brother George "Dewey" Robinson. Clarence is survived by his children. Clarence Robinson Jr and companion Rose Robinson of Manchester Pa. Donald Robinson and wife Angela Robinson of Dallastown Pa. Daniel Robinson and wife Sharon Robinson of Columbia Pa. Wayne Robinson and companion Kim Gantz of Lancaster PA. Steve Robinson and wife Melinda Robinson of Red Lion Pa. Brad Robinson and late wife Elisabeth Robinson of Mansfield GA. Pete Robinson and companion Sherri Conley of York Pa. Angela "Sis" Robinson and companion Brad Garner of Felton Pa.



-Siblings- Clair "Butch" Robinson and wife Beverly Robinson of Felton Pa. Ray "Jake" Robinson and wife Esther Robinson of Red Lion Pa. Judy Robinson Sawmiller and husband Tom Sawmiller of Red Lion Pa. Clarence leave behind numerous grand, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Clarence loved the outdoors and taking care of his animals. There will be a private service at a later date held at the familys discretion. John Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory of York Pa was in charge of arrangements. 717 845 2399.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store