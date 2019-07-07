Services
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
Resources
Clarence S. "Doc" Speelman


1939 - 2019
Clarence S. "Doc" Speelman Obituary
Clarence S. "Doc" Speelman

Aspers - Clarence S. "Doc" Speelman, age 79, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Monday, December 4, 1939 in Silver Spring, MD the son of the late Sherman and Lola (Stotler) Speelman.

Doc was formerly employed by Adams County Nursery for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and watching old western movies.

He is survived by two daughters, Connie Reale and companion Troy of Biglerville, Lola Lynn Speelman and companion Dan of Bendersville, one son, Robert S. and wife Lori Speelman of Dover, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Rusty and Richard "Dick" Speelman and five sisters, Evelyn V. Himes, Ethel Kauffman, Edith Trent, Hazel Ramos and Janet Roberts

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 South Main St., Bendersville with Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Dugan Funeral Home on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019
