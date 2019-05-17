|
|
Clarence W. Collier
YORK HAVEN - Clarence W. Collier, 71, of York Haven, passed away at 1:50 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Lois E. (Fink) Collier.
He was born August 29, 1947, in York and was the son of the late James and Mary (Anthony) Collier. He retired in 2010 and was enjoying every minute of it. Throughout his entire life, he enjoyed playing every sport imaginable as well as watching them. He was a music enthusiast and loved to sing, and he sang everywhere, anytime. He was a singer in his band in his early years and later a Disc Jockey, "D.J. DR. C.C. for over 25 years. He enjoyed being with family and friends and had cookouts every year and invited "the more the merrier".
Clarence is survived by his sons, Clancy Collier, Cary Collier and his wife Aimee; his step-son, Ron Dolan and his wife Missy; his daughter, Casey Ripka and her husband Chip; 4 grandchildren, Courtnee, Carlee and Cole Collier and Cayla Reigle; 3 step-grandchildren, Brittany, Shannon and Brady Dolan; his brothers, Rick Collier and Irving Collier; his sister Mae Rinehart, and his step-sisters, Iris Nesbit, June Hardy, Norma Nesbit, Patty Fonseca, and Shirley Rouscher. Clarence was preceded in death by his brother, Bret Collier.
A Life Celebration service will begin at 6:00 PM, Monday, May 20, 2019, at New Freedom Christian School, 851 Campbell Road, New Freedom, PA. Celebrating Clarence's life will be his nephew, Michael Rinehart. A time to visit with the family will follow the service during the fellowship hour. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, for all their kindness and care.
To share memories of Clarence please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019