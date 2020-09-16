Clarence W. Emig, Jr.York Township - Clarence "Gene" E. Emig, Jr., 82 lost his long battle with Alzheimer's on Tuesday, September 15th. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Ruth D. (Orwig) Emig.Mr. Emig was born on May 12, 1938 in Harrisburg and was raised in York. He was the son of the late Clarence E. and Grace C. (Beck) Emig.Gene was a graduate of William Penn High School and York College. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. and was honorably discharged. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company as a process engineer after 40 years of service. Prior to working for CAT he was a Spring Garden Township police officer. Following his retirement, Gene volunteered for Toys for Tots for 11 years and traveled with his wife.In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Kirk E. Emig; daughter, Vicki (Emig) Bricker; as well as four grandchildren, Jade E. Emig, Noelle L. Bricker, Kara E. Emig, and Sawyer K. Bricker. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hoffman.A private service to honor Gene's life will be held by the family, with interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share condolences please visit