Clarence W. Tracey



York - Clarence Wilbur Tracey, 78, entered into rest peacefully on October 14, 2020. Born on February 1, 1942, In Eklo, MD. He was the son of the late Harry Tracey and Fannie Elizaebeth Robinson. Clarence was the loving husband of Wanda (Garland) Tracey.



In addition to his wife, Wanda, he leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Don Robinson, Clarence Robinson and Jim Robinson; a daughter, Gina Baronner; two sons, Frank Byrd and Mike Byrd; several grandchildren; a brother, Charle Tracey; sisters, Betty Noyes and Elsie Schoocraft; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Roy Lee Byrd. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









