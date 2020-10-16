Claude S. Shelley
Manchester - Claude Steven "Steve" Shelley, 72, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Colette (Miller) Shelley who he married 45 years ago on June 7, 1975.
Claude was born January 16, 1948 in York and was the son of the late Claude and Catherine Shelley.
In 1966 he graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. He was employed by the Camp Hill State Prison in Camp Hill. Previously he was a self employed Taxidermists in Manchester. He was a member of the Wago Club and the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 both of Mount Wolf and the Shiloh American Legion Post 791. Claude proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, Claude is survived by his sons, Justin Shelley of Manchester, PA and Matthew Shelley of Huntingdon, PA and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral Services and burial for Claude will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
