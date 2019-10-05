|
|
Claudia I. Flinchbaugh
York - Claudia Irene (Knisely) Flinchbaugh, age 82, passed away at 12:45 a.m. October 2, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the widow of Kenneth E. Flinchbaugh Sr., who preceded her in 1986. Claudia was born May 29, 1937 in Windsor Borough, York County, the daughter of the late Quay and Romaine (Smith) Knisely formerly of Windsor and York County. Over the generations, the family has been known as both Knisely and Knisley.
Claudia was a member of the class of 1955 of William Penn Senior High School. Before retirement, she was employed by Avalong Dairy Bar, Fincor Electronics, Bendix, Mercury Electronics, and Honeywell.
She was an active member of Valley View Alliance Church in Hellam and a devoted volunteer with JoyEl Ministries Bible Adventure (formerly known as Released Time).
Claudia "Grams" is survived by daughters from her previous marriage to Maurice W. Hughes Jr.: Constance (Hughes) Gross and her husband Rob of York; Michelle L. Dorgan, husband J. Michael Dorgan and her husband J. Michael Dorgan of York; Stephanie A. Hughes of York; former son-in-law, David M. Butts of York; and step-son, Kenneth E. Flinchbaugh, Jr. of Malvern. Claudia also leaves granddaughters Erin M. Schmidt and husband John of York; Kellen A. Hughes and her partner Eric McClure of Columbus, OH; grandson J. Matthew Dorgan of York; great-grandchildren Brianna Ann Dorgan of York; John Anthony Dorgan of North Carolina; Shane E. Schmidt of York, and Zachary D. West of Key West, FL.
A funeral service to celebrate Claudia's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Avenue, York, PA, with Pastor Lee Nanfelt officiating. Following a luncheon after the service, family and friends are invited to process to Mount Rose Cemetery for interment. A viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JoyEl, 3741 JoyEl Drive, Greencastle, PA. 17225.
You should not be surprised at me saying, 'You must be born again.' John 3:7
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019