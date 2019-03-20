|
Clayton S. Beaverson
North Codorus Twp. - Clayton S. Beaverson, 86, of North Codorus Township, passed away at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial on Wednesday, March 13th. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred M. (Knaper) Beaverson.
Mr. Beaverson was born in Windsor on April 27, 1932 and was the son of the late Walter and Mary (Smith) Beaverson.
Clayton proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He retired from N. Codorus Township as Road Foreman. He farmed part time most of his life, and truly enjoyed the work and rewards of farming. He was known as a Jack of all trades and could fix almost anything that needed fixed.
He is survived by his son, Mike Beaverson and his wife Joyce of Dover and his daughter, Lori J. Brown and her husband Bruce of York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert Beck, Lida Horn, Rose Tile, Gary Beaverson, Julie Brown and Trevor Brown; several great grandchildren; and his beloved kitty, Meow Meow. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Per Clayton's wishes there will be no services.
The family asks that contributions in Clayton's name be made to your favorite Veteran's Organization.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019