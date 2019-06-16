|
|
Cleon W. Hilliar, Jr.
York - Cleon W. Hilliar, Jr., 62, of York, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Nancy Bailey Hilliar and the late Cleon W. Hilliar, Sr.
After graduating from Eastern High School, he served in the U.S Navy as a Seaman Apprentice aboard the USS Belknap and was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal for professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties under hazardous circumstances while serving aboard his ship after a collision with the aircraft carrier, USS John F. Kennedy in the Ionian Sea.
An entrepreneur, he owned several business including the Broken Oar Inn, which he sold in 2015 and Hilliar Heating and Cooling. He loved fishing and boating on the Susquehanna River, cars and motorcycles.
In addition to his mother Nancy, he is survived by his children, Jennifer, wife of Lawrence Lindt; Michael, husband of Selena Hilliar; Ryan, husband of Amanda Hilliar; four grandchildren; sister, LeeAnne Hilliar and brothers, Earl, Glenn, Steve, husband of Penny and Blaine Hilliar.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA 17512 on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Cleon's name to the .
www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019