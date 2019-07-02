|
Clifford B. Kelley
York - Clifford B. Kelley, 83 passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Saundra J. (Duttera) Kelley.
Born in York July 21, 1935, Cliff was the son of the late Russell B. and Virginia M. (Batton) Kelley.
Cliff was a 4-year Veteran of the US Navy. He served aboard the USS Iowa. He retired from Kelley's Sunoco Station in Hellam.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years and two sons, Clifford W. (Dorothy) and Eric W. (Melissa); 6 grandchildren: Brandon, Dana, Drew, Ryan, Lauren, and Jordan; 2 step-grandchildren: Jayson and Ashley Groove; 6 great-grandchildren Takoda, Peyton, Johnny, Emanuel, Natalie, and Evie; A step great-grandchild Roman.
He is survived by a brother, Patrick Kelley, and three sisters, Colleen Stahl, Judy Strine, and Kathy Hartman.
He was predeceased by his parents; A son, Scott R. Kelley; sisters Betty Ciuzio, Ella M. Duttera, Erma J. Keintz, and brother Michael E. Kelley; Step-grandson Francis Hoover.
At his request, Cliff wished to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019