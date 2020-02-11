Services
Services

Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Clifford B. Kline Obituary
Clifford B. Kline

York, PA - Clifford B. Kline, 95 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on February 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ruth W. (Hoover) Kline.

Born November 5, 1924 in Clearfield County, PA, he was the son of the late Ai and Ruth (Barnett) Kline.

Clifford was a U.S. Army Veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and a Bronze star while serving during WWII. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. as a welder. Clifford was a member of West Poplar Street Church of God.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen King and her husband John of York, PA, two grandsons, Seth King and his wife Dori of York and Zachery King and his wife Kristen of York; two granddaughters, Megan Trosky and her husband Andrew and Melissa Miller and her husband Austin and three great grandchildren, Layla King, Levy King and Jaxon Trosky.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with the Rev. Steven C. Almquist, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:00-1000 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations through PayPal to [email protected] or mail checks made payable to "Miss Bobbi's Place" to: 4017 Allison Drive, York PA, 17402 or visit the website at www.missbobbisplace.com

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
