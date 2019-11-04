Services
Clifford Byron Smith

Clifford Byron Smith Obituary
Clifford Byron Smith

Greensburg - Clifford Byron Smith, 74, of Greensburg, died Friday, November 1, 2019 in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born September 6, 1945 in York, a son of the late Clifford Smith and Miriam (Gibson) Neff. Clifford had been the owner of Pinellas Roofing Service. He was a Ham radio operator, expert class. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Shaffer; and his former wife, Anita (Hamme) Gilbert. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Smith and wife Lhee-Ann, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two daughters, Jodie (Smith) Russell and husband David, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Juliet (Smith) Hooks and husband Steven, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Rhiannon and Justin Smith, Whitley Alfred, Joshus Russell, and Gabriel and Freya Hooks; seven great-grandchildren, his brother, Michael Smith and wife Joan, of Harrisburg; four sisters, Diane (Smith) Densel (Michael), of York, Cathy Shaeffer, of York, Tina Seipple (Scott), of Red Lion, and Tabria Tabor (William), of Ocean View, Delaware; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bachafh.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -