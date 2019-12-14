|
|
Clifford E. Snyder, Jr.
York - Clifford E. Snyder, Jr., age 85, of York, died at 11:15 AM Friday, December 13, 2019, at Rest Haven-York. He was the husband of the late Violet M. "Sis" (Smith) Snyder, to whom he was married to for 47 years.
Born March 1, 1934 in York, he was one of six children of the late Clifford E. and Hazel (Markel) Snyder. He was retired from Caterpillar, Inc., where he was employed for 30 years, and prior to that he had worked for Alloy Rods. He was a member of Mount Wolf Community Church.
Mr. Snyder is survived by two sons, Larry Snyder, of York, and Randy Snyder, of Florida; a daughter, Venus Rosier, and her husband Jim, of Mesa, Arizona; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Carole "Jeanie" Smith, of Dallastown. He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Neuman.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. John Worrall, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Wolf Community Church, PO Box 340, Mount Wolf, PA 17347.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019