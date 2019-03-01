|
Clifford M. Landes
York - Clifford M. Landes, 89, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at Manor Care Kingston Court.
He was the husband of the late Shirley G. (Heller) Landes who passed away in 2017.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn of Red Lion; son Dale of York; grandson Jesse of York and two great grandchildren.
Clifford spent his life in the ministry at various churches across the eastern part of Pennsylvania. His pastoral work was his daily life. His counsel and guidance will remain a memory to all who encountered him.
There will be no viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019