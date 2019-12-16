Services
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Clifford W. Clark

Clifford W. Clark Obituary
Clifford W. Clark

Surfside Beach, SC - Clifford W. Clark, 82, of Surfside Beach, SC, formerly of York County, PA passed away on December 13, 2019.

Cliff served proudly in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, he worked in the security business until retiring in 1999. Mr. Clark was passionate about God, family and country. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting and politics. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents and stepparents, Clifford R. and Ethel Clark, Betty & Dean Kaufman, brother Garry Clark and his wife Bonnie and brother Earl Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Susan. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Clark (Sherri), brother Butch Kaufman (Tina), sister, Penny Clark, sister in law Kathy Clark, his in-laws, the Flanick family of Maryland and many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: South Strand Community Church, 118 Leisure Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Fisher House Foundation (for veterans) at www.fisherhouse.org.

A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
