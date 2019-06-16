Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
Clifton J. "Chip" Beck


Clifton J. "Chip" Beck Obituary
Clifton J. "Chip" Beck

York - Clifton James "Chip" Beck, 43, passed away at home on June 7.

Born in York on July 15, 1975, Chip was the son of Janene M. (Rummel) Beck and Clifton H. Beck, Jr. of York. He was a graduate of West York Area High School and worked in IT at Geico. He loved his family, anything tech related and all things Star Wars.

In addition to his parents, Chip is survived by his children, Chloe J. Beck of York, Rowan S. Beck and Willow C. Beck of Lititz, His sister Amanda M. Beck of Gettysburg, his grandmother Dartha J. Rummel of Red Lion, and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019
