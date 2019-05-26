|
Clyde A. Shimmel
York - Clyde A. Shimmel, 90, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Pappus House, York. He was the husband of the late Ada F. (Hamer) Shimmel.
Mr. Shimmel was born in Wallaceton, PA, son of the late Howard B. and Wilma (Bumbarger) Shimmel.
Clyde was a PCC machine operator. He was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ and a life member of the Hawk Gunning Club, York. He enjoyed camping in his motorhome and spending time with his family.
Survivors include four children, Beverly A. Thoman and her husband, Robert, Larry R. Shimmel and his wife, Debra, Robert L. Shimmel, and William B. Shimmel and his wife, Teri; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Jane Rothrick of Woodland, Roger Shimmel of Wallaceton, Howard Shimmel of York, Marsha Shimmel of York, and Stewart Shimmel of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Thoman and four siblings.
There will be a funeral service 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Shiloh United Church of Christ. Viewing will be held one-hour prior, from 10-11 a.m. Officiating will be his Interim Pastor, Rev. Michael Beynon. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may be made in Clyde's name, to Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408 or to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019