Clyde E. Acker
East Berlin - Clyde E. Acker, 72, passed Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home.
Clyde was born June 26, 1948, in Halifax, the son of the late Peter H. and Kathleen (Ruppert) Acker.
Clyde was the former owner of Acker's Gun Shop, and was a member of the American Legion in Shiloh, East Berlin Fish & Game, and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association. He loved fishing, flea markets, his hunting cabin in Bedford County, and he was an avid hunter, hunting all over the world.
Clyde is survived by a daughter, Angela L. McKown and her husband John of East Berlin, two grandchildren, Kyler Morehead and Brookelyn Morehead, a niece, Cayce Gilbert of Wellsville, and a brother, Jeffrey B. Acker and his wife Patricia of Dover.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
