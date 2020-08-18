1/1
Clyde L. Gotwalt Jr.
1941 - 2020
Clyde L. Gotwalt, Jr.

York - Clyde L. Gotwalt, Jr., 79, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Joanne Grace (Baublitz) Gotwalt, to whom he was married to for 57 years.

Born on January 16, 1941 in York, he was a son of the late Elsie Marie (Fager) and Clyde L. Gotwalt, Sr. Clyde entered into the Marine Corps in 1958. While stationed at Camp Lejeune; he took part in the Mediterranean Cruise, and was then transferred to Parris Island where he served as an armorer and marksman instructor. He was honorably discharged in 1961 at the rank of Corporal. He worked as a teacher at York County School of Technology in the Machine Shop department. He then worked as the Co-op Coordinator until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Glenview Alliance Church and Izaak Walton League of America Chapter #67. Clyde was an avid hunter and fisher. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife. Some of his favorite places were Canada, Ocracoke NC, Bermuda, Switzerland, and Ireland.

A private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the Facebook Live Stream of Clyde's service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 am on the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page or at this link: https://www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/

Clyde is survived by two sons, William H. and wife, Pamala and Steven W. and wife, Heather M.; daughter, Cheryl L. Wilson and husband, Shane; nine grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and three brothers, Craig G., Donald E. and Thomas E. Gotwalt. He is preceded in death by a brother, Carl L. Gotwalt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
