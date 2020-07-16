1/
Clyde R. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde R. Snyder

Manchester Twp. - Clyde R. Snyder, age 80, of Manchester Township, Manchester, passed away Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 after a long hospitalization. He was the husband of the late Bonita A. "Bonnie" Snyder.

Born January 29, 1940 in York, a son of the late Victor E. and Kathryn M. (Zeigler) Snyder, he was a US Marine Veteran. He was the owner and operator of The Data Patch in York, and was a member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ.

Mr. Snyder is survived by two daughters, Katie L. Lentz, and her husband Russ, of York, and Cherie M. Scarpato, and her wife Jeanine; one son, Joel R. Snyder, and his wife Jayne, of York; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Victor Snyder.

The Celebration of Life service that Clyde wanted is difficult to achieve in these challenging times. Because of that, in hopes of honoring his wishes, Clyde's family has decided that his Celebration of Life service and gathering will be postponed until it is safer for people to gather together. Though we will not be formally holding his service, there will be a time of visitation, and the opportunity to share memories in the parking lot of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ (UCC) on Saturday, July 25th from 10 AM to 1 PM and Tuesday, July 28th from 6 PM to 8 PM. During those times, we will have tables and canopies set up in the parking lot where those who loved Clyde can come and record or write a memory that will be shared on his Facebook page, a testimony to the impact he had on so many. There will also be the opportunity to offer condolences to Clyde's family, if you choose. We will be honoring social distancing and ask that you adhere to the signage and instructions provided so that all can participate in a way that helps them to feel safe while expressing their grief and support. If you are unable to stop by during either of these times, we encourage you to share memories/stories by contacting Mt. Zion UCC at 1054 Ridgewood Road, York PA 17402. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved