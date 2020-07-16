Clyde R. SnyderManchester Twp. - Clyde R. Snyder, age 80, of Manchester Township, Manchester, passed away Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 after a long hospitalization. He was the husband of the late Bonita A. "Bonnie" Snyder.Born January 29, 1940 in York, a son of the late Victor E. and Kathryn M. (Zeigler) Snyder, he was a US Marine Veteran. He was the owner and operator of The Data Patch in York, and was a member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ.Mr. Snyder is survived by two daughters, Katie L. Lentz, and her husband Russ, of York, and Cherie M. Scarpato, and her wife Jeanine; one son, Joel R. Snyder, and his wife Jayne, of York; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Victor Snyder.The Celebration of Life service that Clyde wanted is difficult to achieve in these challenging times. Because of that, in hopes of honoring his wishes, Clyde's family has decided that his Celebration of Life service and gathering will be postponed until it is safer for people to gather together. Though we will not be formally holding his service, there will be a time of visitation, and the opportunity to share memories in the parking lot of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ (UCC) on Saturday, July 25th from 10 AM to 1 PM and Tuesday, July 28th from 6 PM to 8 PM. During those times, we will have tables and canopies set up in the parking lot where those who loved Clyde can come and record or write a memory that will be shared on his Facebook page, a testimony to the impact he had on so many. There will also be the opportunity to offer condolences to Clyde's family, if you choose. We will be honoring social distancing and ask that you adhere to the signage and instructions provided so that all can participate in a way that helps them to feel safe while expressing their grief and support. If you are unable to stop by during either of these times, we encourage you to share memories/stories by contacting Mt. Zion UCC at 1054 Ridgewood Road, York PA 17402. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.