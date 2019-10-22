|
Cody Allan Blymier
Wrightsville - Cody Allan Blymier, of Wrightsville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in York, he was the son of Jerry Allan and Michelle Yohe Blymier.
He was very happy and enjoyed his time with his family and friends. He loved to watch Barney and friends on his TV. Cody also had two other pals, his dogs Nikki and MyMy. Most of his summers, he enjoyed going out on the Susquehanna River on his pontoon boat and hanging out at his Uncle's cabin. Cody also spent time at his day program (Pathways) with his friends and staff.
He touched the hearts of so many people that it's very hard to thank all that supported him.
Cody is survived by his parents, Jerry and Michelle and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed deeply by all his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Cody's memory to Jessica and Friends (Pathways) 1625 E. Market St. York PA 17403 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019