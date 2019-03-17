|
|
Cody Linn Broyles
Windsor - Originally from White Hall, Maryland, she was currently residing in Windsor, PA. At the young age of 30, Cody passed away surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in York, PA and is survived by her mother Lori L. Broyles and her younger brother Logan C. Bosley. She leaves behind two beautiful children, her son Weston Skye Paules age 8 and her daughter Ava Linn Marie Paules age 7, as well as her partner and father of their children Phillip E. Paules, Jr. She also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, a nephew and countless friends and distant relatives.
After graduating from Hereford High School in 2006, she followed in her Mother's footsteps towards the love of all living things. Plants were also her passion. Weather she was sowing seeds in a greenhouse or working laboriously landscaping, she loved the dirt. Her Mother always told her, God made dirt and dirt don't hurt. Dancing, she loved to dance. Camping and swimming she was a true lover of the outdoors. She installed in her children to stop and smell the roses. Take in all the beauties of nature and everything it has to offer. She cherished her friends and adored her family. Her Children were her Greatest Love of All!
Even though she stumbled and fell many times the past few years, she always pulled herself up to try and fight her demons.
She loved us Always, she loved life and she dreamed of Home, Love and Family united together. She was Beautiful inside and out. Her smile lit up a room, her eyes shined like moonlight on the water.
Cody will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was blessed to have so many, as we were to have her. She will live on thru all of us, especially Weston and Ava. Our love for Cody will live on Forever and Always.
A celebration of love will be held on a future date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019