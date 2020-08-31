Colleen Elaine RohrbaughYork, PA - Colleen Elaine Rohrbaugh, 75 of York, PA, died at her residence on August 30, 2020. She was the wife of Edison L. Rohrbaugh of York, PA.Born September 23, 1944 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jack R. and Ada McCaffery.Colleen was a 1962 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Colleen modeled the love of Jesus by volunteering to clean various churches, run errands and act as chauffeur for neighbors and friends when the need would arise. She also formerly taught sunday school.In addition to her husband, Colleen is survived by two sons, Troy L. Rohrbaugh of Glen Rock, PA and Michael Shane Rohrbaugh of Biglerville, PA, five grandchildren, Kristopher S. Rohrbaugh, Casey M. Rohrbaugh, Angel R. Rohrbaugh, Ryan Ness and Amanda Ness and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack McCaffery, Eugene McCaffery and James McCaffery and a step sister, Patricia Dephen.A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA with the Rev. Richard L. Bowers, officiating. Friends and guests should meet at the entrance to the cemetery by 12:00 noon on Wednesday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 3241 N. George St. York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.