1/1
Colleen Elaine Rohrbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen Elaine Rohrbaugh

York, PA - Colleen Elaine Rohrbaugh, 75 of York, PA, died at her residence on August 30, 2020. She was the wife of Edison L. Rohrbaugh of York, PA.

Born September 23, 1944 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jack R. and Ada McCaffery.

Colleen was a 1962 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Colleen modeled the love of Jesus by volunteering to clean various churches, run errands and act as chauffeur for neighbors and friends when the need would arise. She also formerly taught sunday school.

In addition to her husband, Colleen is survived by two sons, Troy L. Rohrbaugh of Glen Rock, PA and Michael Shane Rohrbaugh of Biglerville, PA, five grandchildren, Kristopher S. Rohrbaugh, Casey M. Rohrbaugh, Angel R. Rohrbaugh, Ryan Ness and Amanda Ness and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack McCaffery, Eugene McCaffery and James McCaffery and a step sister, Patricia Dephen.

A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA with the Rev. Richard L. Bowers, officiating. Friends and guests should meet at the entrance to the cemetery by 12:00 noon on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 3241 N. George St. York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved