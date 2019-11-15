|
|
Colleen M. Wagman
York - Colleen M. (Kipp) Wagman, 81, of York, PA entered into rest on November 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of C. Fred Wagman and they shared 59 glorious years of marriage together.
Born in Lebanon, PA on April 9, 1938, she was the oldest of eight children to the late John S. and Bertha E. (Barry) Kipp. She graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School and became a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lancaster, PA. For eighteen years Colleen worked as an RN at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Colleen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York for over fifty years. In Colleen's younger years she enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with her family, spending many weekends at the cabins she built with her family. In retirement, she and her husband traveled in their RV to many southern destinations. Colleen's life revolved around her family whom she cherished deeply.
Colleen is survived by her husband, their children John Wagman and his wife Janelle of Long Boat Key, FL, Mary Jo Telep and her husband David of Camp Hill, Brian Wagman and his wife Cindy of Pillow and Suzanne Garrett and her husband David of Seven Valleys.
Her life was further blessed with ten grandchildren, Brett Wagman, Tarah Robinson, Alex Branower, Ben Branower, Nathan Branower, Sarah Telep, Colby Shoop, Tadd Shoop, Brittany Garrett and David Garrett. Nine great-grandchildren, Parker, Brody, Ethan, Donavan, Olivia, Maclyn, Ayden, Levi and Ryder who all brought her great joy.
Colleen is also survived by her seven siblings, Suzanne Weaver, Michael Kipp, Thomas Kipp, Rose Mary Budy, Ann Longenecker, Frances Bruntel, and George Kipp, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jim Menkhus as celebrant. Interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Cap at the convenience of her family.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of York is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Colleen has requested Mass cards or memorial contributions made to or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019