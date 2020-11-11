Colyn Robert Godden
Lower Windsor Township - Colyn R. Godden, known by friends and family as "Bubba", age 17, of Lower Windsor Township, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, after an accident while working on his car. Born in York on November 29, 2002, he was the son of Robert L. "Bob" Godden and the late Alicia F. Bowman.
Colyn was an 11th grade student at Eastern York High School. He enjoyed playing video games and watching Steelers football. Colyn was very mechanical, and he loved to tinker on anything with a motor. From lawn mowers to cars, if you were looking for Colyn, you'd find him with a wrench in his grease stained hand, and a smile on his face.
In addition to his father, Colyn is survived by his siblings Tina Eichelberger, Conor Eichelberger, Kaitlyn Godden, and his twin brother Cade Godden. He is also survived by his fiancé Alyssa Robinson, his paternal grandmother Kay Swope, his paternal grandfather Robert Godden, Sr., his maternal grandmother Kathleen Bowman, and aunts, uncles, nephews, a niece, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Jessica Godden.
Private services for Colyn will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Colyn's memory may be made to Not One More at www.notonemoreyorkpa.org
