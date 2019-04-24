|
Connie A. Raber
Dover - Connie A. Raber, 76, entered into rest at 1:33 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of Larry M. Raber. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage on July 2, 2018.
Born October 31, 1942 in Dover Township, Connie was a daughter of the late Floyd "Bill" and Ethel (Ritchie) Shoemaker.
Connie graduated from Dover High School in 1960. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Connie was a member of New Creation Community Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, Dover. She was an avid Dover baseball fan and enjoyed following her sons as they played growing up.
In addition to her husband, Connie is survived by three sons, Kelly B. Raber and wife, Deborah L. of Etters, Kevin M. Raber and wife, Connie and Kory M. Raber, all of Dover; six grandchildren, Ross Raber, Aileni Oyler, Nick Berger and Trenten, Bryce and Kaden Raber; five step grandchildren; three great grandchildren, Mason and Brantley Raber and Niles Oyler; and a brother, Donald J. Shoemaker of Dover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathleen "Kay" Brandt, Hazel Stambaugh and Shirley Eisenhart; and five brothers, Owen, Floyd, Dale, Wayne and Leonard Shoemaker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Connie's funeral at 3 p.m. and the viewing from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Kurt Herzberg. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, 30 E. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019