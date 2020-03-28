Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Connie Daugherty


1960 - 2020
Connie Daugherty Obituary
Connie Daugherty

York - Connie S. Daugherty, 59 of York received her angel wings at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born November 26, 1960 in York, she was a daughter of Delores A. (Schields) Daugherty of York and the late Jay L. Daugherty.

Connie loved camping in the mountains, bingo, NASCAR, sprint car races at Lincoln Speedway and animals, especially her beloved horse, Stormy.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by 3 sisters: Bonnie L. Robertson of York, Cindy A. Leiphart and her husband Cliff of York and Brenda J. Test, wife of the late Boyd of York; her life-partner, Roy E. Heidlebaugh of York; 2 Godsons: Dakota A. Grim of York and Tyler E. Heidlebaugh of Brogue; her daughter, Chrissy G. Rubino and her husband Thomas of Dallastown; 8 grandchildren: T.J., Kirsten, Taylor, Nick, Dino, April, Bentley and Blair, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many assorted pets.

In addition to her father, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Jay L. Daugherty, Jr. and her Godson, Austin Q. Heidlebaugh.

The family extends their special thanks to Hospice of Mt. Joy, as well as all of the doctors, nurses and aides in 7 South at York Hospital for the wonderful care that Connie received.

Per the wishes of the family, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leg Up Farm; 4880 N. Sherman St.; Mt. Wolf, PA 17347 or online at www.legupfarm.org.

Services are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020
